Peter Obi Visits Plateau, Pledges Financial Support For Attack Victims

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, on Saturday visited internally displaced persons in Bokkos and Barkin-ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State where armed men attacked on Christmas Eve.

Obi in company of party officials from the state pledged the sum of 5 million naira to each local government areas of Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi where the displaced persons are currently seeking refuge.

He expressed dismay and condemned the attacks that led to loss of lives and property stressing that government should live up to the responsibility of protection of lives and property.

Obi expressed concern on the number of Nigerians seeking refuge as displaced persons in their country, a situation which he described as unacceptable and should be addressed by government.

Gunmen had stormed the over 15 communities in the Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of the state on Christmas Eve, killing more than 190 people.

Several houses were set ablaze by the attackers on Sunday night. The gun-wielding and blood-curling men also looted farm produce and destroyed properties as they butchered the residents. No group has claimed responsibility for the tragic attack.