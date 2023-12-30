Plateau Killings: Ex-Dep Speaker Renews Call For State Police

A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche, has renewed the call for the creation of state police to confront the killings in the country.

Nwuche spoke in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Saturday, while reviewing the life and time of the late former Speaker, Ghali Na’Abba whom he served as his deputy between 1999 and 2003.

The ex-lawmaker said the National Assembly can play a significant role in stemming the tide of insecurity in the country.

He said the Assembly has the power to pass resolutions and give the Armed Forces a clear deadline to tackle security challenges or be dismissed from office.

Nwuche said the recent spike in insecurity, especially the killings in Plateau State was worrisome, wondering why the country continues to suffer severe attacks despite having many security agencies.

He said the situation has gotten to the point where the Federal Government should consider the establishment of state police and allow individuals that are responsible and of age to own “defensive weapons”.

On legislative activities, the former deputy speaker called on the National Assembly to adopt the sound doctrines of unity and integrity of the late former Speaker to reinvent the legislative arm to serve the interest of the public while still working with the executive arm.

He said the late Kano State politician was an upright man who led a vibrant House and fought for the Independence of the legislators, despite financial inducement and external interferences.

Nwuche, who represented the Abua/Odual-Ahoada East Federal Constituency of Rivers State, asked that a monument be renamed to honour Na’Abba.