Protest Rocks Kano LGA Over Gov Dispute

Thousands of people believed to be the supporters of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), on Saturday, stormed the streets to protest the governorship dispute between Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf; and his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasir Gawuna.

According to them, they want the apex court to deliver a fair judgement confirming the mandate of Kano people on Yusuf.

The protesters took to the streets in the Rogo Local Government Area of the state on Saturday. They started with a prayer seeking divine intervention. After the prayer session, they staged a march, raising placards with different inscriptions.

The protest snowballed into chaos as some people set a vehicle ablaze on the streets.

The police have since banned any political gatherings or protests within and outside the metropolis.

On December 21, 2023, the Supreme Court reserved judgement in the appeal filed by Yusuf, challenging the verdict of the Court of Appeal and the State Election Petitions Tribunal, which removed him from office and declared Gawuna as winner.

The five-member panel, led by Justice John Okoro, reserved the judgement after the parties adopted their brief of arguments.