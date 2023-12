The House of Representatives has passed N28.7 trillion as the 2024 appropriation bill.

The bill was passed during plenary on Saturday, shortly after the Senate approved same amount as the 2024 appropriation bill.

In the passed bill, the sum of 1,742,786,788,150 is for statutory transfers, 8,270,960,606,831 is for debt servicing, 8,768, 513, 380, 852 is for recurrent expenditure while 9,995,143,143,298,028 is for capital expenditure.

More to follow…