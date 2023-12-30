Shops, Viewing Centre Destroyed In Kwara Tanker Fire 

Blazing fire emanating from a diesel tanker on Saturday destroyed two shops and a football viewing centre in the Ilorin metropolis, Kwara State.

It was gathered that the fire incident happened at about 10:47 a.m. at Magaji Aare quarters, Ajegunle, in the Idi-Ape area of the Ilorin East Local Government Area.

It was learnt that the fire originated from a pumping machine being used to transport diesel from a tanker lorry to a container near a mast belonging to one of the telecommunications companies.

According to a spokesperson for the state Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, the total estimated property saved was N145.2 million, while a total estimated property lost was summed up to be N34.6 million.

He said that firefighters arrived on time to face the tanker fire containing 22,000 litres with registration number MUS 916 YF.

“Unfortunately, the ensuing fire resulted in damage to two shops and a football viewing centre,” Adekunle said in a statement.

The Fire Service urged general public to play safe especially during the festive period and not to hesitate to call fire brigade on time whenever there is any fire emergency in their areas.