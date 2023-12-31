Defending Champions USA Beat Battling Britain

Pegula's 10th-ranked teammate Fritz kept the tie alive despite a thigh strain he blamed on over-training, defeating Cameron Norrie 7-6 (5), 6-4.

By Ignatius Igwe
Updated December 31, 2023
Britain’s Katie Boulter (bottom L) and Neal Skupski (bottom R) serve against USA’s Jessica Pegula (top L) and Taylor Fritz (top R) during their mixed doubles match at the United Cup tennis tournament in Perth on December 31, 2023. (Photo by COLIN MURTY / AFP

 

Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz had to fight through a deciding doubles match to conclude a 2-1 defeat of Britain on Sunday for the United States to stay in title contention at the United Cup.

The defending champions, who won the trophy last January over Italy, earned a 1-6, 7-6 (7/5), 10-7 mixed doubles win to claim victory in Perth after the sides split the singles.

“We have a team energy from last year here, we don’t want to take a loss and let it die,” said Fritz, who was broken twice in the opening set.

World number five Pegula added: “To get a win in this fashion after such a long day (on court) brings back a lot of memories.

“It was a big win today, especially after losing such a tough singles match.”

Britain, who beat Australia to open their tournament account, took a 1-0 lead when Pegula crashed 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to Katie Boulter in the singles.

It was Boulter’s first win over a top-five player on her seventh attempt after she bounced back from a set and double-break down.

“This was a very hard match for both of us,” said the 56th-ranked Boulter. “I play my best tennis when I’m smiling and having fun.

“I kept trying to get over the line. I thrive in a team atmosphere… so many tennis heads giving information. It helps you to think clearly.”

Pegula’s 10th-ranked teammate Fritz kept the tie alive despite a thigh strain he blamed on over-training, defeating Cameron Norrie 7-6 (5), 6-4.

“I strained something but got through it,” said Fritz. “Cam and I have played so many times (14). It’s always a battle, always close.”

World number one Novak Djokovic opens his season for Serbia later against China’s Zhang Zhizhen, with the Chinese team on a high after beating the Czech Republic 3-0.

In Sydney, Leylah Fernandez led Canada to a fighting victory over Chile with the former US Open finalist winning her singles rubber and then backing up in a decisive mixed doubles.

The 35th-ranked Fernandez got Canada off to a perfect start, cruising past Chile’s Daniela Seguel 6-2, 6-3 in 73 minutes.

With Canadian number one Felix Auger-Aliassime sitting out the men’s singles, 314th-ranked Steven Diez stepped up but was toppled by world number 19 Nicolas Jarry 7-5, 6-4.

It set up a deciding mixed doubles, with Fernandez teaming with Diez to battle past Seguel and Tomas Barrios Vera 7-5, 4-6, 10-8.

“I’m extremely happy with the way I played,” said Fernandez, who was part of the Canadian team that won the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time this year.

The 21-year-old broke five times in her singles clash against a player in her first WTA Tour-level singles match in nearly two years, using the serve-and-volley tactic well.

“First match of the season so had some nerves, but happy with the way I was able to handle it,” she said.

