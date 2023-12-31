Insecurity: Troops Will Redouble Efforts In 2024, Army Assures Nigerians

The Nigerian Army on Sunday assured Nigerians of improved security in 2024, amid several attacks that characterised the year across the country.

Speaking on “2023: Year Of Transition,” a Channels Television’s special end-of-year programme to mark, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, specifically said troops will redouble their efforts in the coming year.

“I am promising Nigerians that the troops will redouble their efforts and we will expand the frontier of peace and stability across the country in all the geo-political zones.

“We are working in Benue, and the people are happy with what we are doing in Benue. We are working in Niger, gone are the days when schoolchildren used to be kidnapped en masse in Niger, Kaduna State.”

READ ALSO: Nigerian Army Deploys More Troops To Plateau After Deadly Attacks

The army chief said security has improved and that the era of attacks on train facilities or correctional centres was over.

According to him, the nation’s security agencies are working round the clock to make Nigeria and its citizens safe.

Total Security Not Guaranteed?

During the show, the army chief ruled out the possibility of total security in the country. But he pledged improvement.

“We cannot get to a point of total security all in 24 hours but we will work gradually at it. I promise Nigerians that in 2024, the situation will improve considerably,” he added.

On the recent attacks in Plateau State, Lagbaja said the army authorities will deploy more troops to maintain peace in the North-Central region, a few days after three deadly attacks left over 195 persons killed and scores injured.

“I have reeled out our plans for 2024 for Plateau State. The troops that we are deploying to Plateau, are on their way to Plateau now.

“This night or first light tomorrow, they should be on the Plateau. We are sending more equipment to enhance the efficiency of the troops,” the army chief said on Sunday.

The army chief also dismissed calls by many for self-defence in the wake of the attacks.

The death toll in Christmas Eve attacks on villages in Plateau climbed to almost 200, according to local authorities.

Over 50 villages were said to be affected by the attacks which authorities in Nigeria have condemned with President Bola Tinubu calling for a thorough probe.