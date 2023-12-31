President Tinubu To Address Nigerians On New Year’s Day

President Bola Tinubu will address Nigerians on New Year’s Day, according to presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale.
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make a New Year’s Day broadcast to the nation on Monday, January 1, 2024, at 7 am.
Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigeria Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast.
Chief Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
December 31, 2023