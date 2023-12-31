President Tinubu To Address Nigerians On New Year’s Day

President Bola Tinubu will address Nigerians on New Year's Day, according to presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale.

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated December 31, 2023
Twitter
FILE: President Bola Tinubu during a national broadcast on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

 

President Bola Tinubu will address Nigerians on New Year’s Day, according to presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale.

The nationwide broadcast will be on Monday, January 1, 2024, at 7 am.

“Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigeria Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast,” Ajuri said in a Sunday statement.

READ ALSO: We Will Deliver Progressive Democracy To Nigerians – Tinubu

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW: 

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

JANUARY 1ST 2024: PRESIDENT TINUBU ADDRESSES THE NATION

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make a New Year’s Day broadcast to the nation on Monday, January 1, 2024, at 7 am.

Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigeria Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

December 31, 2023

More Stories