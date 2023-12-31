President Tinubu To Address Nigerians On New Year’s Day

President Bola Tinubu will address Nigerians on New Year’s Day, according to presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale.

The nationwide broadcast will be on Monday, January 1, 2024, at 7 am.

“Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigeria Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast,” Ajuri said in a Sunday statement.

