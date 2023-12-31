Ugandan Athlete Benjamin Kiplagat Found Dead In Kenya

His body was found in a car on Saturday night on the outskirts of the Rift Valley town of Eldoret, home to many athletes.

By Tom Jones Usen
Updated December 31, 2023
Twitter
Uganda’s Benjamin Kiplagat competes in the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 during the athletics event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 15, 2016. Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat has been found dead in Kenya, police said on December 31, 2023, with local media reports saying he had been murdered. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) RELATED CONTENT

 

Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat has been found dead in Kenya, police said Sunday, with local media reports saying he had been murdered.

The Kenyan-born Kiplagat, 34, had represented Uganda internationally in the 3,000m steeplechase, including several Olympic Games and World Championships.

His body was found in a car on Saturday night on the outskirts of the Rift Valley town of Eldoret, home to many athletes.

“An investigation has been launched and officers are on the ground pursuing leads,” local police commander Stephen Okal told reporters in Eldoret.

He said Kiplagat’s body had a deep knife wound to his neck, suggesting he was stabbed.

More Stories

No related articles found