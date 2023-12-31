Ugandan Athlete Benjamin Kiplagat Found Dead In Kenya

Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat has been found dead in Kenya, police said Sunday, with local media reports saying he had been murdered.

The Kenyan-born Kiplagat, 34, had represented Uganda internationally in the 3,000m steeplechase, including several Olympic Games and World Championships.

His body was found in a car on Saturday night on the outskirts of the Rift Valley town of Eldoret, home to many athletes.

“An investigation has been launched and officers are on the ground pursuing leads,” local police commander Stephen Okal told reporters in Eldoret.

He said Kiplagat’s body had a deep knife wound to his neck, suggesting he was stabbed.