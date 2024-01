The lawmaker representing Abia South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe, on Sunday called for an amendment to the Electoral Act.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari signed the reworked Electoral Amendment bill into law on February 25, 2022.

But speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s year-end programme “2023: Year Of Transition,” Abaribe, a former Senate Minority Leader, said the act should be amended.

He argued that the ‘human element’ should be removed from it.

