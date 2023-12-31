Women Rally In Support Of Kano Governor Ahead Supreme Court Verdict

Thousands of women from Kano assembled at the Silver Jubilee Roundabout in a fervent display of solidarity and prayer ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Kano governorship election.

With a collective aim to seek divine intervention, their impassioned gathering was aimed to sway the outcome in favor of Governor Abba Yusuf.

Amidst the anticipation of the imminent Supreme Court judgment, the women, resolute and fervent, passionately advocated for justice in the ongoing election petition, expressing their faith in the highest court’s decision.

“We are beseeching the Almighty for the preservation of our mandate. The Supreme Court stands as the beacon of hope for the common man, and we remain optimistic that justice will prevail in our favor,” the group’s spokesperson, Salamatu Suleiman said on Sunday, echoing the sentiments of the gathering.

Highlighting the governor’s achievements during his tenure, Salamatu said: “Governor Abba Kabir has exhibited remarkable leadership within a short period.

“He has settled the outstanding dues of retired workers, facilitated marriages for our daughters, ensured timely payment of salaries, empowered Persons Living with Disabilities, and sponsored our children for advanced studies across international universities.”

However, beyond celebrating accomplishments, the primary aim of the assembly was to invoke peace in the state. Salamatu expressed concern over the escalating tension and the increasingly fraught political climate, emphasizing the pressing need for prayers for Kano’s tranquility.

“Kano is in dire need of peace. We have sensed the foreboding signs of unrest, and the current political atmosphere demands divine intervention. Hence, our gathering today is not just to rally behind our governor but to invoke divine calmness upon our beloved state,” she added.

The gathering, marked by chants, fervent prayers, and displays of unwavering support, concluded with the women expressing their hope and trust in the judicial process, eagerly awaiting the imminent verdict of the Supreme Court.