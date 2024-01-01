2024 Ondo Poll Not To Settle Scores, Says Aiyedatiwa

Ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, says the contest should not be an avenue to settle political scores.

The governor stated this on Monday in his new year statewide broadcast to the people of the state, saying the warning became imperative because political activities will gain prominence this year.

He cautioned political players to eschew violent conduct that could threaten the peace and tranquillity of Ondo ahead of the governorship election.

“As we are all aware, this is also the year for our governorship election. Expectedly, political activities will gain prominence as we march towards the election.

“However, let me implore all political parties, aspirants and their followers to eschew violent conducts that can threaten the peace and tranquillity of our state. They must follow strictly the guidelines issued by the electoral umpire.

“The (Ondo governorship) election should be a contest of ideas and choices and not an opportunity to settle political scores or an excuse for calumny,” he said.

Governor Aiyedatiwa also called on the people of the state to intensify prayers for the peace and prosperity of the state.

He also used the opportunity of his broadcast to eulogise his former boss and predecessor in office, Rotimi Akeredolu who died of “complications from protracted prostate cancer” on December 27.

Eulogising Akeredolu, Aiyedatiwa said that he “left an indelible mark on the annals of time and his contributions to the development of our State, and indeed Nigeria, are etched in history.

“As we have promised, we will not only give our late former Governor a befitting state burial but will also immortalise his name. This is just as we will strive to complete all the developmental projects he embarked upon as Governor of Ondo State.”

The governor promised “to put workers’ welfare as a top priority. We will also focus on human capital development, environmental sustainability, rural development, and completing ongoing infrastructural projects.”