Be Hopeful, Akpabio, Abbas, Govs Tell Nigerians On New Year

Amid palpable hardship occasioned by some policy changes by the Federal Government in 2023, the need to be hopeful was constant in the 2024 New Year messages to Nigerians by most political leaders.

The message of hope coming from the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and state governors is in line with that of President Bola Tinubu, who in his nationwide New Year broadcast on Monday, appealed to Nigerians to remain steadfast as tough times they are currently experiencing won’t last.

In a New Year message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, the Senate President expressed optimism that with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the driving seat, Nigeria is on course to regaining its enviable place in the comity of nations.

“I wish to use the occasion of this New Year to congratulate our country men and women for successfully stepping into 2024. I wish to reassure you that things will turn for the better in the year 2024. Keep believing in us and we shall surely deliver on our promises.

“The Executive arm of government and indeed members of the National Assembly are not oblivious of the sacrifices you are making. I still appeal to you not to lose faith in Nigeria but be hopeful and prayerful.

“I want to assure you that it will not be long before you will start reaping the benefits of voting the present government to power. The president is committed, the National Assembly is intentional and the Renewed Hope Agenda is real and we will not fail you”

For the Speaker Abbas, the year 2024 promises to be better for the citizens.

“With the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House, Nigeria is about to witness massive growth and development.

“The greatness of our nation, however, requires the cooperation of citizens. The people must support the policies, projects, and programmes of the government at all levels and in all ramifications.

“I urge Nigerians not to only pray for their leaders but also work with them toward having a better country,” Abbas said.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State expressed hope that, year 2024 will by the grace of God be the end of security challenges confronting the nation, and called for support from the citizenry.

In the spirit of New Year, Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State granted clemency to 31 prison inmates.

“In the spirit of renewal and progress, I am pleased to announce that, in the exercise of my prerogative of power, we shall be granting clemency to 31 deserving inmates.

“This decision reflects our commitment to justice, compassion and the belief in the transformative power of rehabilitation,” Governor Kefas said.

Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State stressed that In 2024, the people must be set to embrace the opportunities the year brings; supporting and praying for the government to succeed on the 8-point agenda it is set out to achieve.

“Let our actions be guided by compassion, understanding, and a commitment to the common good of our state and nation in general,” he said.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State in his New Year message encouraged and motivated all Kaduna residents to remain resilient and resolute as they enter into the New Year 2024, as the state government is prioritizing the well-being of the people with targeted policies and programmes.

“My fellow compatriots, I congratulate us for making it to 2024. The past year 2023 was a particularly challenging one. Though tasked almost to the limits on all fronts, we persevered and marched on with determination and courage. We are indeed a resilient people with an abiding faith in the Almighty God,” Governor Sani said.

Sani’s Anambra State counterpart, Chukwuma Soludo, prayed for accelerated development in 2024 even as he tasked government at all levels to press the development acceleration button and deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

Soludo noted that 2024 is a non-election year and so all commitment will be geared towards providing the basics for the people, especially in Anambra State.

The Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, assured residents in the state of a bigger and better Cross River State come 2024.

Peter Mbah of Enugu State also predicted a bright 2024 for Nigeria, urging citizens to keep hope alive, as the gains of some 2023 economic policies would begin to trickle in, in the new year.

“It is not in doubt that 2023 was a very difficult year for Nigerians, especially given the temporary hardships occasioned by some hard, but inevitable, policies of the Federal Government, such as the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of exchange rates. But I am very confident that the gales of inflation, unemployment, and general high cost of living will abate in the coming year,” Mbah said.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, congratulated the people of the state on the new year, urging them to work with the administration to promote sustainable development and a more fulfilling year.

The governor commended Kwarans for always acting out the epithet of being a state of harmony that is a major selling point of Kwara State.

In his New Year message, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, said, “I must admit that the year 2023 was a very challenging year in which many Nigerians battled for survival. As your governor, I shared these pains, and I did the much I could to help alleviate the challenges.

“But, as I said in my Christmas message, I am confident that the reforms, which are being implemented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to restructure the economy are the right steps in the right direction.”

On his part, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State restated the commitment of his administration to rebuild and restore the state to its rightful place of glory, assuring that all pension arrears of its retired workers would be paid before the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Speaking during his New Year broadcast to the people of the state in Isiala-Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State, Gov Otti said his government has concluded plan for an upward review of all the employees of the state government to reflect the economic reality of the time.