Femi Adebayo Announces New Movie ‘Seven Doors’ For 2024, Teases Plot

Nollywood movie lovers would agree that a Netflix original epic ‘Jagun Jagun’ was one of the most talked about movies of 2023 following rave reviews it recorded.

Against the backdrop of that success, the producer of the movie and actor, Femi Adebayo has teased fans with a new ‘big’ project, ‘Seven Doors’ for the new year 2024.

He made this disclosure on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Monday, New Year’s Day, saying that it is one of his big projects for movie lovers to look out for this year.

The actor also gave a teaser of the plot of the movie which according to him has passed the filming stage and is now in the post-production stage.

“In my coming movie, a Yoruba married an Igbo woman in the movie and the Igbo tribe supported the husband who is a core Yoruba king, they supported their traditions and everything.

“That is one of the things you should look out for this year, the title of the film is ‘Seven Doors’, it’s going to be big. Done with filming, I am at the post,” Adebayo said.

Adebayo also revealed that he will be filming season 2 of the successful ‘Jagun Jagun’ where he would give opportunity for up-and-coming actors to showcase their talents.

The fusion of indigenous language actors and their English counterparts is most notable in recent Nollywood movies is very notable and the actor said this intentional move by producers in the industry excites him.

“It has really helped the industry and for me, it’s one of the joy that I’m seeing in the industry presently. I am so happy about the harmonization and synergy. We are even coming together to co-produce to engage the Yorubas, even the Hausas, so most of us now when we write scripts we must infuse other tribes,” he said.

For movie producers to do more for the industry, Adebayo said they need a more conducive environment, lamenting the lack of security in movie locations among other concerns.