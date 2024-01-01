Governor Kefas Pardons 31 Inmates In Taraba

The Taraba State governor, Agbu Kefas, has granted clemency and pardoned thirty one inmates in correctional centres across the state.

According to the governor, the decision reflects his administration’s commitment to justice, compassion and believes in the transformative power of rehabilitation.

Governor Kefas maintained that his dedication to the peace, unity and development of Taraba state is unwavering as he assured the people of addressing and overcoming security challenges in the state head-on.

The governor spoke in a statewide broadcast to mark the 2024 New Year.

He said, “As we usher in the dawn of a new year, I extend my heart felt wishes to each and every one of you.

“Together, we started at the threshold of 2024, a year brimming with possibilities and opportunities for our great state.

“In the spirit of renewal and progress, I am pleased to announce that, in the exercise of my prerogative of power, we shall be granting clemency to 31 deserving inmates.

“This decision reflects our commitment to justice, compassion and the belief in the transformative power of rehabilitation.

“In addition, let me assure you that our dedication to the unity and development of Taraba remains unwavering.

“Every citizen across the 168 wards is an integral part of our collective journey towards prosperity.

“My administration is resolute in ensuring that the dividends of governance are felt by the people.

“Our government is truly a government by the people, of the people, for the people.

Addressing the security challenges that have touched the lives of some of our citizens is a constitutional responsibility that we take seriously

“In the coming months of the year, we will redouble our efforts to make Taraba a safer haven for all.

“Together, we shall overcome these challenges and ensure that our state thrives in peace and harmony.

“As we embark on this new chapter, let us foster unity, embrace progress and work hand in hand for the betterment of Taraba.”