Passport Application Automation To Go Live Jan 8 — Minister

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, says automation of passport application process will begin from January 8, 2024, and Nigerians will be able to apply and complete their passport application process online without human contact.

“We are good to go live,” Tunji-Ojo said Monday in Abuja during an inspection of facilities of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) alongside the Comptroller General (CG) of the Service, Wura-Ola Adepoju.

“We are starting the training and on January 8, the solution will be live and direct for Nigerians to have a good feel, a sweet experience based on the Renewed Hope of Mr President.

“We have been able to reduce human contact in passport acquisition to the minimum,” the minister said, adding that the new initiative will enhance the security architecture of the country as well as the comfort and convenience of Nigerians.

Tunji-Ojo said the government wants to bring an end to the era of people bringing fake documents for passport application, even as he announced that the Service now have document verification officers across all local government areas in the country to scrutinise passport applications in the country.