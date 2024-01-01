Plateau: Pray Against Killings In 2024, CAN Urges Nigerians

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Nigerians to pray against killings in the country in 2023.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in his New Year message issued on Monday, expressed displeasure over murder of over 200 lives in Plateau State by marauders, saying Nigerians should embrace the nation’s diversity.

Okoh said the citizens should allow the country’s diversity to be the bedrock upon which a stronger, more harmonious nation is built.

“As we stand at the dawn of a new year, I want to first express my deepest gratitude to Almighty God for His unfailing protection and mercies that have seen us through the year 2023. It is by His grace that we have been preserved, overcoming the trials and tribulations of the past year. We have indeed witnessed His hand in our lives, and for this, we are profoundly thankful.

“We were shocked to find that, as the year drew to a close, the enemies of progress sought to cast a shadow over our joy with acts of extreme violence in some communities on the Plateau. These acts of aggression against innocent lives are a stark reminder of the fragility of peace in our beloved country. It is a recurrent nightmare that we have witnessed far too often.

“In light of these distressing events, our prayers intensify for the souls we have lost and for the bereaved families. We pray earnestly to the Almighty God that such senseless loss of life and wanton destruction of property will never plague our communities again. May He guide us towards pathways of peace and grant solace to all who have suffered.

“In the face of these adversities, it is imperative that we, as a people, refuse to be discouraged. Instead, we must come together and remain resolute in our commitment to build a united, peaceful, and prosperous nation. It is in our togetherness that we find the strength to withstand the trials that beset us. In unity, there is hope, resilience, and the power to rebuild,” he stated.

Assailants conducted simultaneous attacks on communities in the Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of the Plateau State on Christmas eve.

These attacks have so far claimed over 200 lives with hundreds of houses and farmlands burnt. That the assailants were not repelled by security agents irked many Nigerians.