Tinubu’s New Year Broadcast ‘Lacks Empathy’ – LP

The Labour Party (LP) says President Bola Tinubu’s New Year’s broadcast to Nigerians lacks empathy.

Tinubu, in his nationwide broadcast to Nigerians on Monday, urged the citizens not to falter despite the tough times and difficulties they face.

“Dear Compatriots, take this from me: the time may be rough and tough, however, our spirit must remain unbowed because tough times never last. We are made for this period, never to flinch, never to falter,” President Tinubu said.

Reacting in a statement on Monday, the LP National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said the “speech conveyed to Nigerians the high level of hypocrisy, deceit and lack of empathy which has become the guiding principle of the All Progressives Congress administration which Tinubu leads.”

“The President’s helplessness in the face of his glaring failure to address the critical issues of insecurity, decayed infrastructure, the collapse of the manufacturing and productive sectors, inflation and the Naira to Dollar exchange rate which is spiraling out of control is written all over the speech.”

According to the party, there was no word about the alleged massive looting of the nation’s resources by appointees and party leaders in various sectors.

“How does his ill advised decision on fuel Subsidy removal without a plan to ameliorate the suffering of Nigerians translate into an action taken in the national interest?

“Of what benefit was the millions of the nation’s dwindling foreign reserves frittered away under the guise of attending the climate change summit in Dubai to Nigerians?

“How do we begin to repair the damage being done to our democratic institutions such as the Judiciary, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC among others by the APC Administration?

“While we call for prayers for our nation in this critical point of our history, we will continue to call on the National Assembly to look beyond party lines and ensure that the spirit and the letter of our constitution is upheld at all times,” he stated.