Controversy As PDP NWC Declares ‘Suspension’ Of Ondo Chair Illegal

Controversy has enveloped the purported suspension of the Ondo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Fatai Adams.

While the State Working Committee declared Adams suspended over anti-party activities, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the opposition party said the so-called suspension was illegal and of no effect.

“The NWC declares the said suspension as null and void and of no effect, not being consistent with provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) and laid down Rules,” PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, said in a statement late Tuesday hours after the purported suspension by a nine-man state exco in Ondo.

The higher organ of the party said no State Working Committee has the power to suspend a state chairman without due recourse to the NWC as provided by the Constitution of PDP.

“The PDP is an organized political Party governed by strict adherence to the provisions of its Constitution and Rules and will not allow any individual or group at any level to violate its Constitution and Rules.

“The NWC cautions those involved in this illegal act in defiance of the PDP Constitution to retrace their steps as the NWC will not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary or punitive actions to preserve the stability of our Party and the sanctity of our Constitution and Rules,” the

The NWC emphasised that Adams remained the chairman of the Ondo State Chapter of the PDP.

The party’s higher organ charged all leaders, critical stakeholders, and members to disregard the purported suspension.