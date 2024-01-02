Kano Gov Swears In 21 New Permanent Secretaries

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State administered the oath of office to 21 new permanent secretaries and 14 special advisers on Tuesday.

Emphasising the transparent and non-partisan nature of their selection, the governor asserted that their appointments were devoid of any political bias.

“We selected the best in competence, experience, dedication to duty, and proven fear of God,” Governor Yusuf remarked during the swearing-in ceremony.

He urged the newly appointed officials to strive for excellence, vowing that their contributions were integral to a brighter future for Kano.

Yusuf highlighted the pivotal role these individuals play in fostering a renewed commitment to transforming Kano into a beacon of hope and development.

Stressing a strict stance against incompetence and office malpractice, he implored the appointees to dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to serving the people and advancing the state’s interests.

“While acknowledging the inevitability of human error, I urge caution in fulfilling the oath you’ve taken,” he cautioned, underlining the need for impeccable service delivery.

The governor sternly advised against using political considerations as a metric for discharging their duties, urging a culture of sincerity and eschewing gossip.

“Should you faithfully discharge your duties, boundless opportunities await,” Governor Yusuf affirmed, concluding his address to the new appointees.