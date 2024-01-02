VIDEO: Sanwo-Olu Goes After Okada Riders Plying ‘One-Way’

A trending social media video captured the moment the governor stopped his convoy and went after the riders. 

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated January 2, 2024
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday went after commercial motorcycle riders better known as Okada plying against traffic along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway. 

On sighting him, the okada riders scampered away with some of them leaving their motorcycles and passengers. But five of them were arrested by Sanwo-Olu’s team.

“Hey madam, you are a graduate and you allowed them to take you on a one-way… if you fall and you die, they will say the government killed you. What a shame,” Sanwo-Olu said in another video shared by his media aide Wale Ajetunmobi.

