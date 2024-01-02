VIDEO: Sanwo-Olu Goes After Okada Riders Plying ‘One-Way’

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday went after commercial motorcycle riders better known as Okada plying against traffic along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

A trending social media video captured the moment the governor stopped his convoy and went after the riders.

On sighting him, the okada riders scampered away with some of them leaving their motorcycles and passengers. But five of them were arrested by Sanwo-Olu’s team.

This Morning: Lawless Okada riders plying one-way along Lagos-Badagry Expressway left their motorcycles and passengers upon sighting the convoy of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. One of the offenders – a lance corporal in the Army – was arrested with his bike.@jidesanwoolu pic.twitter.com/TTCYqYjuZs — AJE (@Riddwane) January 2, 2024

“Hey madam, you are a graduate and you allowed them to take you on a one-way… if you fall and you die, they will say the government killed you. What a shame,” Sanwo-Olu said in another video shared by his media aide Wale Ajetunmobi.