Ex-Minister Umar-Farouk Shuns EFCC Invitation Over Alleged N37bn Fraud

A former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouk, on Wednesday, failed to appear at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Jabi, Abuja, to answer questions over an alleged N37.1 billion fraud.

A top EFCC source told Channels Television that the ex-minister shunned the invite by the anti-graft commission. The source said Umar-Farouk did not appear in person and wasn’t represented by her counsel.

Umar-Farouk served as minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari from August 2019 to May 2023.

Last week, the former minister was invited by the anti-graft agency following a probe that was launched into her activities in the ministry when she held sway.

She was being investigated over the sum of N37.1 billion that was allegedly laundered under her watch through a contractor, James Okwete.

A week after, the former minister was asked to appear before interrogators at the EFCC headquarters located at Jabi, Abuja, by 10:00 am.

However, she did not appear at the EFCC headquarters.