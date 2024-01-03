Family Members, Associates Hold Eighth Day Prayer For Akeredolu

The eighth-day prayer for the late former Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has been held in Owo, his hometown.

The prayer held on Wednesday at his residence was attended by his family members, political associates, as well as residents of the ancient town.

At the service led by Revd. Canon S. B Oladimeji, prayers were offered for the families and followers of the former governor, the state and the Owo community.

The Akeredolu family was represented by Toyin Akeredolu, the younger sister of the late governor.

Also present were the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State; Ade Adetimehin; former Special Adviser to the late Governor on Special Duties and Union Matters, Dare Aragbiaye; former Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing; Raimi Aminu.

Others include members of the State House of Assembly representing Owo constituencies 1 and 2, respectively, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi and Morenike Witherspoon; Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of both local government and local council development areas in Owo and its environs.

Akeredolu died of prostrate cancer in a German hospital on December 27, 2023. He was aged 67.

He served as the sixth executive governor of Ondo State between 2017 and 2023.

See photos of the event: