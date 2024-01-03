Kidnapped Nasarawa LG Chairman Andaha, Three Others Regain Freedom

The Chairman of Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Safiyanu Isah Andaha, and three others who were abducted have regained their freedom.

Spokesperson of the Nasarawa State Police Command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the release to Channels Television in a phone conversation on Wednesday morning.

He said Andaha and the three others were released at about 8:45 PM on Tuesday in Andaha village of Akwanga local government area.

They were released as a result of sustained pressure from combined security agencies, the police spokesman said, debunking the news that a ransom of 10 million naira was paid.

After their release, Andaha and the three others are receiving medical attention at the Federal Medical Centre in Keffi.

The chairman and three others were abducted by gunmen on Monday night in Ningo village of Akwanga Local Government Area.

Gunmen have been operating in the North-Central and North-Western parts of the country despite the presence of security operatives.

Nasarawa, just like Zamfara, is one of several states in northwestern and central Nigeria terrorised by bandits who raid villages, kill and abduct residents as well as burn homes after looting them.

The gangs maintain camps in a huge forest straddling Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger states.

The country is facing a myriad of security challenges, including a 14-year jihadist insurgency in the northeast that has killed at least 40,000 people and forced more than two million others to flee their homes.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made tackling insecurity a priority since coming to office on May 29 last year, as he seeks to encourage foreign investment in Africa’s most populous country.