NiMET Warns Asthma Patients, Airline Operators Over Hazy Weather

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has sounded a note of caution to asthma patients and people with respiratory issues as well as airline operators over the impending hazy weather

A report put out on Tuesday by the meteorological agency also predicted sunny and hazy weather for the North and North Central states of the country beginning from Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

“Individuals with asthma and other respiratory issues are advised to be cautious of the weather conditions”, the report said.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.”

NiMet also warned about cloudy and hazy weather, with slim chances of isolated thunderstorms over the coastal areas of Delta, Bayelsa, and Rivers states during the afternoon and evening periods.

It also detailed that come Thursday “Hazy atmosphere is expected over the North and North Central regions throughout the forecast period. Few patches of clouds in a hazy atmosphere are expected over the Inland areas of the South and coastal cities with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta states in the afternoon/evening period.”

For Friday it read, “Sunny and Hazy atmosphere is anticipated over the North and North Central region during the forecast period. Few patches of clouds in a hazy atmosphere are expected over the Inland areas the South and the Coastal belt with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Edo, Bayelsa and Delta states in the afternoon/evening period.”