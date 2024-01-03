Shake-Up In FRSC, Three Senior Officers Redeployed

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has announced the redeployment of three senior officers including two deputy corp marshals.
The announcement was made by the Deputy Corps Public Education Officer, Charles Edem, in a statement sent to Channels Television on Wednesday
He said, “The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has approved the redeployment of two Deputy Corps Marshals, and one Assistant Corps Marshal to key Departments and Corps offices to give a boost to existing efforts of the Corps towards creating a safer motoring environment.”
Those affected include the former FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, who has been moved to the Training Department at the National Headquarters, Abuja.
Others were Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM) Shehu Alkali Zaki, who was redeployed to the Department of Operations and Jonas Agwu to take over the administration of the Corps Public Education Office.
Until the latest reshuffle, Agwu, an Assistant Corps Marshal, was in charge of Command Administration and Strategies (CAS).
The Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, expressed confidence in the capacity and experiences of the newly redeployed senior officers to deliver on their mandate as he charged them to bring their professional expertise for impactful leadership.
The redeployment is with effect from January 15, 2024, which marks the end of the ongoing Operation Zero Tolerance Special Patrol.
See the full statement below:
FRSC CORPS MARSHAL REDEPLOYS DEPUTY CORPS MARSHALS SHEHU ALKALI ZAKI, BISI KAZEEM AND ASSISTANT CORPS MARSHAL JONAS AGWU FOR EFFICIENCY AND GREATER PERFORMANCE
As part of strategic initiative targeted at ensuring full realization of the corporate strategic goals of the Corps for the year 2024, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has approved the redeployment of 2 Deputy Corps Marshals, and 1 Assistant Corps Marshal to key Departments and Corps offices in order to give a boost to existing efforts of the Corps towards creating a safer motoring environment.
The redeployed senior officers, Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM) Shehu Alkali Zaki fsi, the erstwhile Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of Training Department is to henceforth oversee the affairs of the Department of Operations, while the former Corps Public Education Officer, Deputy Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem fsi, anipr, mnim is to proceed as the DCM in charge of Training Department at the National Headquarters, Abuja.
In addition to the above, the Corps Marshal also approved the redeployment of the former Assistant Corps Marshal in charge of Command Administration and Strategies (CAS), Assistant Corps Marshal Jonas Agwu mni to take over the administration of the Corps Public Education Office hitherto held by Deputy Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem.
You would recall that this redeployment of the outgoing Corps Public Education Officer who was recently appointed Deputy Corps Marshal marks his first deployment on the new rank.
Expectedly, the Corps Marshal expressed confidence in the capacity and experiences of the newly redeployed senior officers to deliver on mandate as he charged them to bring their professional expertise for impactful leadership.
The redeployment is with effect from 15 January, 2024 which marks the end of the ongoing Operation Zero Tolerance Special Patrol.
Signed:
Charles Edem
Corps Commander
Deputy Corps Public Education Officer
FRSC Headquarters
Abuja.