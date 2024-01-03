SuperSports Won’t Broadcast AFCON – Multichoice

Multichoice, owners of Digital Satellite Television( DStv) have stated that the Africa Cup of Nations tournament will not be broadcast on its sporting channel, SuperSport

According to the company in a statement, SuperSport channels will not transmit the tournament “because the channel has not secured the rights to broadcast the tournament..”

“However, AFCON 2023 games will be available through our partner broadcast stations on Free to Air (FTA) channels.”

“Multichoice Africa remains committed to ensuring football fans across Africa continue to enjoy unrivalled access to entertainment and football games available on DStv and GOtv platforms including, the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Zambian Super League and many more of football’s most prestigious competitions.”

See the full statement below