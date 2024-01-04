10 Terrorists Killed, Nine Victims Rescued In Katsina, Zamfara

Ten terrorists have been killed with nine victims rescued in military operations in Katsina and Zamfara states.

The insurgents were neutralised by troops of the Joint Task Force, North West Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) on Wednesday.

This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesman of the Joint Task Force, North West Operation Hadarin Daji Ibrahim Yahaya.

Yahaya, a Captain, said arms and ammunition including operational motorcycle and communication gadgets were recovered from the terrorists.

“The feat was recorded in recent dry season clearance operations commanded by the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Godwin Mutkut,” the statement read.

“Notably, on the 3rd January 2024, the combined troops of the OPHD conducted an offensive operation in identified Terrorist enclaves at Batsari and Safana LGAs of Katsina state, neutralising 10 of the terrorists while others fled with gunshot wounds.

“The troops also recovered one AK-47 Rifle, ammunition, seven Dane guns, three locally fabricated guns, and other dangerous weapons as well as communication gadgets, mobile phones, and military uniforms while 4 motorcycles were recovered.”

He stated that the victims were rescued during a search and rescue operation at Dansadau and Dandalla villages in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Of the nine kidnapped victims were five women and four babies.

“The victims were abandoned by the terrorists who fled after a gun duel with the resilient troops. The rescued victims were immediately reunited with their families at Magami,” he stated.

He quoted the Commander of Joint Task Force North West Operation Hadarin Daji Major General Godwin Mutkut as commending the troops’ efforts and urging them to maintain the tempo.