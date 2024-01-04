Why I Did Not Honour EFCC’s Invitation – Umar Farouq

A former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has written to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), apologising for failing to appear before the commission to answer questions on the alleged laundering of N37.1 billion during her tenure.

The spokesman of the commission Dele Oyewale told Channels Television that the former minister wrote to the anti-graft, explaining that she is not disposed for now to appear before the commission.

He added that the EFCC has directed her to honour the invite without further delay.

Halima Reports to Agency

Meanwhile, the suspended National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) Halima Shehu has reported to the commission.

Channel Television understands that she is providing the necessary information to the agency’s interrogators.

However, she is not detained at the commission. She is expected to report to the commission every day until the conclusion of the investigation.