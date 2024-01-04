Two Dead In Sokoto Deputy Governor’s Convoy Accident

Two persons have died in an accident involving the convoy of Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Muhammad Idris Gobir.

The victims – a policeman and a photographer – were returning to the state capital on Wednesday after the deputy governor’s official trip to Sabon Birni.

The victims were on the deputy governor’s entourage before the accident happened.

The Sokoto State Police Command confirmed the attack in a statement on Wednesday.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Rufai, said the accident involved a pilot vehicle in the deputy Governor’s convoy.

According to him, other persons who sustained injuries from the incident were receiving treatment at the Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital in Sokoto metropolis.