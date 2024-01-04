VIDEO: Candidates From Kaduna Busted For Claiming Lagos As State Of Origin In Army Recruitment

Security agencies have arrested some candidates who were caught attempting to change their indigeneship status.

A viral video captured some candidates of the 86 Regular Recruits Intake who are from Kaduna State claiming to be from the South-West State.

But when they were asked to speak Yoruba, the language widely used in Lagos and the South-West, they could not.

‘Serious Breach’

In the wake of the development, the Nigerian Army described it as a “serious breach” that won’t be condoned.

“We wish to inform the general public that the fraudulent act perpetrated by the three candidates who attempted to secure vacancies designated for candidates with Lagos State indigeneship is a serious breach of our recruitment process and will not be condoned,” the Nigerian Army spokesman Major General Onyema Nwachukwu said late Wednesday.

“We want to assure the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted to ascertain the extent of these fraudulent activities and to identify any individual(s) or unscrupulous syndicate(s) involved”.

According to the Army spokesman, the development is a testament to the security outfit’s openness in recruitment.

“The video in itself therefore, clearly shows that the process is transparent, as the State Representative, who is a prominent member of the recruitment team has been part and parcel of the process and was given unhindered access to do her job by scrutinizing the candidates’ State of origin, to ascertain the genuineness of their indigeneship claims,” the statement further read.