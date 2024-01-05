Ancelotti Hails Bellingham As ‘The Best’ In The World 

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is the best player in the world, his coach Carlo Ancelotti said Friday.

The 20-year-old England international has taken La Liga by storm since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund this summer for 103 million euros ($112 million).

Bellingham is the division’s top goalscorer with 13 strikes, and has 17 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions.

READ ALSO: Carrick Wants To See Rooney Back In Dugout After Sacking

“He’s doing very well, he’s done very well in the first part of the season, taking into account he is adapting to our club and to a new culture, a new language,” Ancelotti told a news conference when asked if Bellingham was the best player in the world.

“For us obviously he is the best.”

Bellingham could make his Copa del Rey debut on Saturday when reigning champions Madrid visit fourth-tier Arandina.

Ancelotti said Turkish midfielder Arda Guler could start for the first time since his arrival, while Eduardo Camavinga is back in the squad after injury.

The Italian coach confirmed Toni Kroos has a minor ankle problem and would not travel, along with Vinicius Junior, who made his comeback from injury in midweek, and Aurelien Tchouameni.

AFP