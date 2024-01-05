Christian Main Pilgrimage Exercise To Commence January Ending – NCPC

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has announced that 2023/2024 Main Pilgrimage exercise to Rome and Greece will commence end of this month.

The NCPC also formally released the cost and breakdown of the Pilgrimage package in a letter dated 28th December, 2023 and addressed to the Chairmen and Secretaries of all the States Christian Pilgrims Welfare Boards, signed by the Director of Operations, Mr Abu Okpanachi for the Executive Secretary of NCPC, Rev Dr Yakubu Pam.

The Commission explained that the cost of the 2023/2024 Main Pilgrimage exercise to Rome and Greece is #3,000,000( Three Million Naira only) per pilgrim.

The amount covers return flight, hotel accommodation, three -course meal per day and tours of holy sites in both Rome and Greece in Executive luxurious buses for six nights and seven days.

The Commission stressed that the cost is exclusive of Pilgrims Traveling Allowances (PTA).

Furthermore, the Commission stated that the States that had previously paid for Israel and Jordan are to make -up the difference to enable them participate in the Pilgrimage exercise to Rome and Greece.

In the same vein, the Commission advised private pilgrims to step up efforts to key into the Rome and Greece Pilgrimage exercise by downloading the Commission’s pilgrims form via our Website www.ncpc.gov.ng or better still obtain the forms from any of our zonal office in Gwagwalada, FCT, Enugu, Yola, Kaduna, Port – Harcourt and Lagos or at the NCPC Corporate Headquarters, Garki 2, Abuja or any of the State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Boards nearest to you.

The Commission enjoins states and private pilgrims to make payments before services are rendered on or before the last day of January, 2024.