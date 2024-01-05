Insecurity Has Gone Beyond Control – Bode George

A founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has lamented the security situation in the country, saying that it has gone beyond control.

He said the situation the country is in at the moment has gone beyond playing politics, adding that President Tinubu has a lot of work to do and Nigerians are ready to give him time.

“The state of our nation has been completely in a shambolic situation, it is perpetual despair and despondency. There is hunger in the land and there is anger in the land; the insecurity has gone beyond control,” Chief George said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

“So, when you look at all those things; we are all Nigerians and I listened to his (Tinubu) New Year speech and I also listened to what Chief Osoba said, this is not the time to play politics, it is our nation. He (Tinubu) has a hell of a job to do and I have listened to him. He has these eight objectives for the year, national defence, internal security, and job creation; the man who left who was my oga did a woeful job, he did not do well at all; they belong to the same party.

“So, we all Nigerians will give him a chance, let us see how he is going to handle it. Bola Tinubu, God will guide him – he is in the hottest seat in the whole of Africa today because for every 10 Africans 6 are Nigerians, brilliant people. So nobody can pull any wool over our eyes, I pray for him, I pray for our country.”

With the recent killings in Plateau which claimed over two hundred lives and killings happening in other parts of the country, George was asked what he expects from President Tinubu to stem these ugly developments and he advocated for the use of modern technology.

“You need equipment, you need surveillance. The technology available now was not available at our time. So, it will be a combination of modern technology; put cameras all over like they do here in England. You don’t have to be physically there; you monitor from your control room things that are happening.”

The elder statesman also reiterated calls for state police, saying that much powers are concentrated on the shoulders of the Inspector General of Police.

“We need every state to have its police on the ground, whatever it is going to cost us because police work is a communal work, it means you will employ people from that community to do the police work,” he said.

He said the President does not have to do these things within one year but he must start from somewhere so that the people will see that he is doing something about the insecurity bedeviling the nation.