Tinubu Hails Funke Akindele’s Box Office Record, Re-Echoes Support For Creatives

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, on her record-setting film, pledging to create a conducive environment for the nation’s creative industry.

Akindele’s movie – ‘A Tribe called Judah’ – broke a box office record within 21 days of its release in cinemas to become the first Nollywood film to gross N1 billion.

Tinubu, according to a statement on Friday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, hailed the actress for her contribution to the industry.

“President Bola Tinubu celebrates the ingenuity, creativity, and immense artistic talents of Nigeria’s thriving entertainment industry,” the statement read.

“President Tinubu congratulates Ms. Funke Akindele on her record-setting film and commends the ace thespian for her contributions to the growth of the industry.

“The President extols the excellence of the Nigerian creative industry, acknowledging its pivotal place as a medium not only for artistic expression but also a source of enormous soft power and viable export.

“The creative industry is one of the high-employment sectors, providing jobs for our able and talented youths. It is an industry that is crucial to my administration. I salute Nigerians for their enduring support and patronage of home-grown creative efforts. We will provide the conducive environment for the industry to thrive further,” President Tinubu stated.