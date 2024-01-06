‘A Tribe Called Judah’ Touched Challenges Faced By Less Privileged Nigerians – Obi

Funke Akindele’s latest movie, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’, has been receiving accolades from Nigerians and others, with the latest commendation coming from Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election.

The movie made history by becoming the first Nollywood film to surpass ₦1 billion at the box office.

President Bola Tinubu on Friday congratulated Akindele on her record-setting film, pledging to create a conducive environment for the nation’s creative industry.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Hails Funke Akindele’s Box Office Record, Re-Echoes Support For Creatives

While also congratulating the talented actress and producer in a post on his X handle on Saturday, Obi hailed the movie for touching on some of the complex challenges faced by many less privileged families in Nigeria, in their struggles for survival.

The former Anambra State governor said that Nollywood remains one of the biggest exports of Nigeria in the last decade.

He encouraged them to continue to tell stories that will inspire hard work, integrity, and productivity among Nigerians.

He wrote, “It is heartwarming to learn that ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ a movie by Nigerian Movie Producer, @funkeakindele, has achieved a record-breaking earning of N1 billion, in just 3 weeks of its release, thus marking a historic moment in our Nigerian movie industry.

“Nollywood remains one of the biggest exports of our country in the last decade and shows the inherent potential in our people which Akindele has copiously brought out in all her works.

“I congratulate Funke Akindele for achieving this feat which is a bold testament to her passion, hard work, and dedication in the movie industry. It is reported that her previous movies ‘Battle on Buka Street’ and ’ Omo Ghetto’ currently sit as the second and third highest-grossing films at the Nigerian box office respectively.

“The latest movie touches on some of the complex challenges faced by many less privileged families in Nigeria, in their struggles for survival. It skillfully tells a story that appeals to its audience in a comic and entertaining delivery.

“Our creative and entertainment industry has continued to grow over the years, showing our unlimited supply of talent in the industry. I encourage them to continue to tell stories that will inspire hard work, integrity, and productivity among Nigerians.

“This, I believe, will play a significant role in positioning our minds for the productivity-driven nation we are trying to build – The New Nigeria!”

The movie, which was released on December 15, 2023, has been a massive success, grossing over ₦613 million in just two weeks of its release. The movie has been a hit with audiences and critics alike, with many praising the film’s storyline and excellent performances by the cast.

Akindele, 46, has now become Nollywood’s highest-grossing director with this new record.

The movie, directed by Funke Akindele and Adeoluwa Owu, tells the story of a family that plans to rob a mall but finds armed robbers already inside when they arrive. The film stars Jide Kene Achufusi, Funke Akindele, Boma Akpore, Paschaline Alex, and many others. The movie’s success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the cast and crew, as well as the support of the Nigerian audience.