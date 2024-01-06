Frattesi Late Show Against Verona Fires Inter Five Points Clear

Italy midfielder Frattesi rammed home the decisive strike in the third minute of stoppage time of an incredible match at the San Siro full of late drama.

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated January 6, 2024
Twitter
Inter Milan’s Italian midfielder #16 Davide Frattesi celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona at the Giuseppe-Meazza (San Siro) Stadium in Milan on January 6, 2024. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

 

Davide Frattesi shot Inter Milan five points clear at the top of Serie A on Saturday with a last-gasp winner which gave his team a 2-1 victory over Verona.

Italy midfielder Frattesi rammed home the decisive strike in the third minute of stoppage time of an incredible match at the San Siro full of late drama.

READ ALSO: Brazil To Hold Funeral For Football Great Zagallo On Sunday

Simone Inzaghi’s side were fortunate not to throw away the win when Thomas Henry, who had netted Verona’s 74th-minute equaliser, thumped his penalty off the post in the 10th minute of stoppage time.

A huge roar engulfed the stadium as Inter will be alone at the top of the table at the halfway mark of the season, with closest challengers Juventus at Salernitana on Sunday.

More Stories

No related articles found