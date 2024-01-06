Kaduna Attack: Beasts In Human Skin Trying To Reverse Our Peace Progress – Gov Sani

The governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has condemned the attack on Dokan Karji general area of Kauru Local Government Area and other locations in Gefe general area by bandits.

Channels Television reported that at least 17 people were reported killed and 36 others kidnapped during the attack during the week.

Reacting in a post on his X handle on Friday, Governor Sani labelled the bandits “beasts in human skin”.

According to him, the aim of the bandits is to “reverse the gains the good people of Kaduna State have made in rebuilding trust, forging understanding and reviving the economies of conflict challenged communities.”

He said the perpetrators of these heinous crimes have no place in a civilized society like ours and vowed that his administration will go to any length to hunt them down and bring them to justice.

His post reads, “We have received information from security forces that a band of bandits attacked Dokan Karji general area of Kauru LGA and other locations in Gefe general area of Kajuru LGA.

“In these locations, lives were lost, some citizens were kidnapped and others injured in the unfortunate attacks. We condemn in the strongest terms these acts of savagery.

“The perpetrators of these heinous crimes have no place in a civilized society like ours. We shall go to any length to hunt them down and bring them to justice.

“The sole aim of these beasts in human skin is to reverse the gains the good people of Kaduna State have made in rebuilding trust, forging understanding and reviving the economies of conflict challenged communities.

“Our resolve to put Kaduna State on the path to sustainable peace and development is unshakeable. No amount of evil machinations will deter us. The Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs have been working with the security forces towards containing the evil forces that left a trail of blood, tears and pains in these locations.

“The relevant State Government Agencies have been detailed to visit the affected communities, assess the extent of damages and advice the government on what should be done immediately to bring relief to the families of the victims and the communities.

“The government sends its deep condolences to the families that lost their loved ones. We wish the injured speedy recovery. Similarly, the Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs has met with the critical stakeholders from Bishini general area of Kachia LGA following bandit attacks along the Kaduna-Niger inter state boundary.

“Issues highlighted have been noted to form part of the ongoing action in the anti -banditry campaign.”