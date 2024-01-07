Air Strikes Eliminate Terrorists Near Sambisa, Lake Chad — NAF

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that air strikes neutralised terrorists at Parisu, a location near Sambisa Forest; with similar strikes killing insurgents at Tumbun Agiri within the Tumbuns in the Lake Chad region.

NAF, in a statement on Sunday, said the feat was as a result of efforts by the air and ground components of Operation Hadin Kai in Borno State, North-East Nigeria.

While the Parisu operation was carried out on January 5, 2024, that of the Lake Chad region was executed on January 6, 2024, said NAF spokesman, Edward Gabkwet.

At Parisu, NAF said, “12 terrorists were neutralised in the strike, and their logistics destroyed, thereby degrading their ability to attack soft targets and own troops”.

For the Lake Chad region, NAF said, “The precision strikes on the location led to the destruction of the vehicles, motorcycles as well as elimination of several terrorists.