Liverpool Stage Late Show To Stun Arsenal In FA Cup Third Round

Liverpool survived an Arsenal barrage to seal a place in the FA Cup fourth round in dramatic fashion as two late goals secured a gritty 2-0 win on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side rode their luck for long spells as Arsenal wasted a series of chances to take the lead at the Emirates Stadium.

Gunners defender Jakub Kiwior headed Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick into his own net with 10 minutes left and Luis Diaz wrapped up the smash-and-grab raid in stoppage-time.

But in the absence of ill Liverpool centre-back Virgil Van Dijk, Arsenal poured forward in the first half.

Martin Odegaard should have rewarded the Gunners for their vibrant start, but the midfielder blasted his shot off the bar from 12 yards.

Arteta’s men were carving Liverpool open at will and Ben White’s thunderous strike from just inside the area forced a superb tip-over from Alisson Becker.

By the time Havertz wasted two good opportunities in quick succession, Arteta must have feared Arsenal would pay for their profligacy.

Arteta held his head in frustration as Bukayo Saka volleyed over from a dangerous position before Alisson made a finger-tip save from Kai Havertz’s deflected cross.

Liverpool finally came to life and Luis Diaz’s snap-shot was well saved by Ramsdale, while Diogo Jota hit the woodwork.

In the 80th minute, Alexander-Arnold’s corner was headed into his own net by Kiwior and Diaz sealed the win in the final seconds of stoppage time as he took Jota’s pass and fired home from 10 yards.