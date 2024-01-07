NDLEA Intercepts Hard Drugs From US, Arrests Suspect

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted a consignment of ‘Colorado’, a very strong strain of cannabis, concealed in boxing kits imported from the United States of America.

Disclosing this in a statement on Sunday, NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said the hard drug was intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos on New Year’s Day.

He said the development led the anti-narcotics agency to embark on a weeklong intelligence-led operation to get the receiver arrested.

READ ALSO: Pastor Arrested In Ogun For Allegedly Defiling 16-Year-Old Girl

The agency’s efforts paid off on Saturday, January 6 as the suspect, 38-year-old Olorunfunmi Olakunle, was tracked and apprehended in Lagos.

“A weeklong intelligence-led operation to get the receiver arrested was consummated on Saturday 6th January following the successful tracking and arrest of 38-year-old Olorunfunmi Saheed Olakunle who distributes the dangerous psychoactive substance to dealers across Lagos state,” the statement read.

“The consignment had arrived the country on Monday 1st January via Cairo on Egypt Airlines flight marked as boxing kits.”

According to the suspect, he delivers such consignments to different recipients whenever his childhood friend, US-based Sagir Salami sends them. The latest shipment has a total weight of 1.80 kilograms.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old female supplier of ammunition to bandits, Bilkisu Suleman, came top on the list of twelve (12) other suspects arrested by NDLEA operatives in new year interdiction operations in Kaduna, Lagos, Niger, Kogi, Kano, Borno, and Osun states.

See the full statement below: