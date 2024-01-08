Ex-Humanitarian Affairs Minister Arrives At EFCC Office Over Alleged N37bn Fraud

Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has arrived at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to offer clarifications concerning her stewardship.

Mrs Umar-Farouq arrived at the head quarters of the EFCC to honour the invitation by the anti-graft agency to offer clarifications in respect of some issues that the Commission is investigating.

The former minister had earlier indicated her readiness to honour the Commission’s invitation.

READ ALSO: Probe Payment Of N585m Grant In Private Account, Group Tells Tinubu

“I remain proud to have served my country as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with every sense of responsibility and will defend my actions, stewardship and programmes during my tenure whenever I am called upon to do so,” she was quoted to have said.

The former Minister had earlier failed to honour the invitation of the anti-graft agency on the alleged laundering of N37.1 billion during her tenure.

She, however, wrote a letter to apologise to the Commission over her failure to honour their invitation.

The spokesman of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, had told Channels Television that the former minister wrote to the anti-graft, explaining that she is not disposed for now to appear before the commission.