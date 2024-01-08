PHOTOS: CAN Chairman Leads Rally Against Plateau Killings 

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Plateau State, on Monday, organised a rally to express displeasure against the continuous killings in the state and other parts of the country.

The rally tagged, ‘Plateau Peace Walk’, was led by the CAN chairman in the state, Rev Polycarp Lubo, in the company of the President of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev Dr Stephen Panya.

Other Christian leaders at the rally include the President of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev Dr Amos Mohzo; Bishop of Methodist Church, Jos, Rev Nkechi Nwosu; Rev. Gideon ParaMallam among other prominent Christian leaders in the state.

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang received the crowd at the Government House, Rayfield, Jos.

Plateau State has been badly hit by blood-thirsty marauders of late with over 200 killed during Christmas Eve attacks in the Bokkos and the Barkin Ladi local government areas. Many houses and farmlands were also burnt in the overnight attacks and scores were injured.

The coordinated killings in communities in the two local governments attracted local and international outrage with the governor lashing on the military for tardy response and describing the killings as a carnage.

Over 50 villages were said to be affected by the attacks with the United Nations urging the Federal Government to do a thorough probe into the incidents.

Vice President Kashim Shettima paid a visit to the people of the state following the attacks and the Federal Government had promised to end the menacing trend of blood-spilling marauders but the people want more than promises but decisive actions and protection against their aggressors by the government.

North-West and central Nigeria have been long terrorised by bandit militias operating from bases deep in forests and raiding villages to loot and kidnap residents for ransom.

Competition for natural resources between nomadic herders and farmers, intensified by rapid population growth and climate pressures, has also exacerbated social tensions and sparked violence.

With the recent attacks, there have been renewed calls for license to be given to citizens to bear arms but the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja believed the Nigerian Army could defend the country and self-defence would lead to anarchy.