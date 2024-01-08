EFCC Set To Appeal N10m Fine Over ‘Violation’ Of Emefiele’s Rights

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it will appeal an N100m fine imposed on it by the Federal High Court, Abuja, over the violation of the rights of a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele.

Emefiele had instituted a fundamental human rights suit against the agency, the Federal Government, and the Attorney-General of the Federation. On Monday, the court ordered the EFCC and the FG to pay the ex-CBN chief N100m for violating his rights.

But hours after the judgement, the EFCC expressed dismay over the development, saying Emefiele’s detention was in line with the law.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has expressed dissatisfaction with a judgment of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court awarding N100 million damages against it in favour of a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele,” the EFCC spokesman

Dele Oyewale said in a statement.

“Justice O.A Adeniyi, on Monday, January 8, 2024, fined the Commission after he ruled that the Commission’s detention of Emefiele in the course of his investigation was a violation of his right to liberty.

“The decision failed to take cognizance of the fact that the former CBN boss was held with a valid order of court. Consequently, the Commission will approach the Court of Appeal to set it aside.”