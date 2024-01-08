‘Ideological Conflict’: Doyin Okupe Resigns From Labour Party 

Doyin Okupe has resigned from the Labour Party (LP), thanking the leadership of the party for the opportunity to serve.

He tendered his resignation in a letter he shared on Monday, citing ideological differences.

“I submit herewith my letter of resignation from the Labour Party with effect from today. You will recall that our flagbearer, Mr Peter Obi, myself and others left the PDP abruptly and had to look for a Special Purpose Vehicle in which to contest the 2023 Presidential Elections,” he wrote.

“The Labour Party, your good self and other members of your executives provided us with this veritable platform with no burdensomeness whatsoever and for which we were extremely grateful.”

READ ALSO: [VIDEO] Akpata Denies Sponsoring Attack On Edo LP

Today I resigned my membership from #LabourParty solely on ideological grounds, I have neither grouse or guile against anyone either within the leadership or membership of the party. pic.twitter.com/an9GrRz5tR — Doyin (@doyinokupe) January 8, 2024

Okupe added: “We did contest the election on the platform of the Labour Party and lost. This makes it exceedingly difficult for me to continue to stay in the Labour Party which is ideologically rooted in the left of the center.

“I have been a rightist and a Liberal Democrat all my entire life. It is therefore this ideological conflict that makes me seek an exit so that I may continue my political activities with liberalism, sincerity and freedom.

“I wish to thank you in particular and other members of the leadership of the party for the cordiality and respect accorded to me as the Director General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation.”