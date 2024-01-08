Court Fines FG N100m For Violation Of Emefiele’s Rights 

Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court Abuja has awarded the sum of 100 million naira against the Federal Government, in favour of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, for the violation of his right to personal liberty.

The Court also declared his prolonged detention without trial, as a flagrant violation of his fundamental rights.

It also restrained the Federal Government and its agents from re-arresting or detaining Emefiele without an order of court.

The judgment was given in a fundamental human rights suit filed by the former CBN governor following his prolonged detention in the custody of the Department of State Services.

He had asked the court to order the respondents to pay the sum of N1bn damages and to restrain them from further arresting and or detaining him.

The Former CBN chief was arrested on June 10, 2023 shortly after his suspension by President Bola Tinubu.