Supreme Court Reserves Judgement In Ebonyi Gov’ship Election Appeal

The Supreme Court has reserved Judgement in the Ebonyi State governorship election appeal to a date that will be communicated to parties.

Justice John Okoro reserved the Judgement after parties adopted their briefs of argument on Monday.

The Court of Appeal Lagos, had earlier affirmed the election of Fran­cis Nwifuru as the duly elected governor of Ebonyi State.

In a unanimous decision, the three-member panel led Justice Jummai Sankey, dismissed the appeal filed by Chukwuma Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The panel also resolved all the five issues raised against the appellant and dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

Justice Sankey, held that the PDP and its candidate lacked the legal right to meddle in the internal affairs of the All Progressives Congress as it relates to the nomination of candidates.