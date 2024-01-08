One Dead As Fire Guts Oil Depot In Kano

One person has died in an oil depot fire incident in Kano. Monday’s incident happened at the Hotoro Western Bypass around noon.

The fire razed down two trucks and other nearby houses to ashes.

Eyewitnesses told Channels Television that three young men were offloading jerrycans of oil from the trucks when they suddenly saw an outbreak of fire. But one of them could not make it out and was burnt to death.

Although the fire service arrived to help put out the inferno, the cause of the fire is still unknown. The police say investigations are still on to ascertain what caused the fire.

The two other casualties are receiving treatment at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.