Nollywood actress Funke Akindele says it feels good seeing her movie A Tribe Called Judah gross over N1bn in ticket sales.

Her recent feat has earned her accolades from government officials and other top personalities in and around the country.

Days after the milestone, Funke Akindele says the development means much to her.

“I am taking it in. For the first time, I broke the record: the highest-grossing movie; to hit N1bn. “That is huge, I feel good about it,” she told Channels Television.