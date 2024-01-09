Alleged Fraud: EFCC May Grant Betta Edu Bail Later Today  

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) may grant the embattled and suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Betta Edu bail later in the day.

Top sources within the anti-graft agency confirmed the development to Channels Television on Tuesday.

Edu, 37, has been in the eye of the storm over a scandal that involved the approval of a payment of N585.2 million into a private account of a civil servant, attracting widespread criticisms from rights groups and activists.

She was suspended by President Bola Tinubu on Monday who directed the EFCC to commence a probe into the allegation.

Earlier, Channels Television reported Edu’s arrival at the EFCC headquarters in Jabi, Abuja. She came alongside her aides and lawyer and is currently facing EFCC investigators.

Edu’s woes were compounded after the Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, confirmed that although her office received a request from the humanitarian ministry to make certain payments, her office did not act on it.

Following the confirmation, coupled with public outcry for the minister’s sack, Tinubu wielded his big stick and suspended the former Cross River State Commissioner for Health with immediate effect, making her the first to be removed from his 48-man cabinet inaugurated last August.

Meanwhile, the EFCC quizzed Edu’s predecessor, Sadiya Farouq, on Monday, over an alleged laundering of N37.1 billion during her tenure as a minister. She was allowed to go home after a 12-hour marathon interrogation and is expected to return on Tuesday for further clarifications on sundry issues that the Commission flagged in the course of its preliminary investigations.